I’m not a very good cook, but come June, July and August, somehow my inner Martha and Ina get unleashed. Strawberry season starts first, and since I was in L.A. visiting my new granddaughter Virginia during the peak this year, I missed the chance to go strawberry-picking. But I was able to get a few pints — actually six — at my local farm stand and boy, were they delicious. (They really make you realize how unsatisfying strawberries from the grocery store are.) My first foray in the kitchen with those strawberries was making this fantastic strawberry jam from AllRecipes. It was delicious and I’m still enjoying it on my favorite honey wheat bread that they sell at Carissa’s Bakery in the Hamptons… but only on Sundays!

Allrecipes

And the strawberries were only the beginning! I’ve been cooking up a storm this summer, so read on for the recipes I loved most, including one ridiculously simple dish that I could happily eat every day until Labor Day.