Finding a gift you’re excited to give is fun. But figuring out what to buy everyone on your list? That can feel like a second job. So I’m throwing a little shopping party to help with the ideas — and the prices.

This Friday, November 20, from 2–3 p.m. ET, join me for a live holiday shopping party, exclusively for paid subscribers. We’ll talk through some of our favorite finds of the season and share special discounts that participating brands have put together just for our community.

The lineup includes Sarah Campbell, May Lindstrom, Flamingo Estate, Sea Bags, Brodo, Caddis, Dazzle Dry, Jenny Bird, and more, with offers of 20 percent off, 30 percent off, and beyond. Plenty of possibilities for the people on your list. And if your own name happens to make it onto that list, I won’t tell!

We’ll share the offers during the show and in the chat, then email them afterward so you can find everything in one place.

Already a paid subscriber? Click on your calendar app below to save the date and time!

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And if you’ve been thinking about switching to a paid account, I’d love to have you join us. This is one of the many perks for Friends With Benefits — and a chance to spend a little time together before the holiday rush!

See you Friday?

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