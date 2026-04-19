There’s a real satisfaction in finding the perfect version of something you didn’t know you’d been settling for. Maybe it’s a bowl that makes every other bowl in your cabinet look a little sad by comparison, or a blouse so well-made, it recalibrates your closet. This week’s obsessions have that quality in common — they’re the kind of finds that make you wonder what took you so long to discover them. I hope you enjoy!

A delicious high-protein treat

I’ve been on a bit of a bone broth kick lately, and once I discovered Brodo, there was no going back to the old stuff. The company was created by James Beard Award-winning chef Marco Canora, and the difference between this and the carton you grab off a grocery store shelf is pretty dramatic. Brodo’s broth is rich and intensely flavored, and I like to heat mine up a little in the microwave before I sip. The sampler box is a great place to start — you get to try all the flavors, including the organic chicken (my favorite) and more niche ones like the Tom Yum and the Tuscan Sun, the latter of which is worth it for the name alone. And since Brodo knows I’m a fan, they gave me a coupon code to share with you, to get 20% off: just enter KCM20 at checkout.