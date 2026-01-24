As many of you have heard, this year I’m trying to scroll less and read more. Well, so far I’m definitely reading more, but less scrolling? That’s tough, especially when a huge part of my job is keeping up with the news. And given the pace of recent events, it’s harder than I imagined. But I am living for the respite that reading provides, and the connection and community a book club affords. I’m so glad we launched the KCBC (the Katie Couric Book Club) with a bang!

On Monday night, we hosted the inaugural KCBC meeting, and I had the pleasure of interviewing Virginia Evans about her truly wonderful novel, The Correspondent.

What a gift to have her as our first author. I loved her! She was thoughtful, humble, generous, and just plain fun to talk to. So much so that we were scheduled to talk for an hour, but ended up chatting for almost two!

Imagine toiling away for years, writing almost every morning between 5 and 7 in a closet you converted into an office. That’s dedication — and it’s what Virginia did. What’s especially exciting about the success of her book is that it’s her eighth — yes, eighth — but the first one that actually got published. (All those agents who said “no thanks” to representing her must be ruing the day.) Virginia’s experience reinforced two things I’ve always believed: “Success is 10% inspiration and 90% perspiration,” and the more you work at something, the better you become. That brings me to Malcolm Gladwell’s observation that it takes 10,000 hours to become truly proficient at something. I’m sure that with every sentence, Virginia was honing her craft.

For Virginia, writing started with youthful naïveté, and a tiny touch of 10th grade cockiness. “I remember getting to the last page of the The Grapes of Wrath and thinking, I can do that,” she told me. I got the sense that even if this book weren’t published, Virginia would still be writing away in her closet. (She did consider law school at one point, but admitted she’d probably still have been crafting novels while studying contracts, torts, and Supreme Court cases.)

Why has this book struck such a chord with so many of us? If you have some thoughts on the “why” of it all, let me know! I’m sure many of the answers will revolve around Sybil, the tenacious, occasionally taciturn letter-writing septuagenarian protagonist: I loved that we got to witness her come to terms with the past, and open her heart to possibility. One of the most moving parts of my conversation with Virginia was when she told us that was also her goal, and referenced a poem by E.J. Scovell called “Death of Flowers”:

“I would if I could choose /

Age and die outwards as a tulip does; /

Not as this iris drawing in, in-coiling”

The imagery fit Sybil to a T — and I don’t think I’ll ever look at tulips quite the same way.

I loved talking about the characters that emerged from Virginia’s imagination. What a gift to be able to create an entire world of familial love and friendship, with all the complexity of human relationships! It was so meaningful to explore topics like loss, estrangement, trauma, and finding love again with all of you, even virtually.

Now for us, dear readers, comes the task of picking the next book. This is hard, especially given how sensational our first book club gathering was! (And wasn’t it nice that no one had to bring snacks or refreshments?)

If you weren’t able to tune in to the interview (I know it aired at the same time as the collegiate national football championship), you can still watch it here.

We're already planning next month's book club pick and would love your input.

Before you go, one last fun note: So many of you commented on the gorgeous Lingua Franca sweater I was wearing during the first book club, which was custom-embroidered just for me! I’m chatting with them about a special collection just for KCBC readers, so stay tuned right here for more details…