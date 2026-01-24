Katie Couric

Katie Couric

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Johnson's avatar
Kim Johnson
6h

What a lovely evening chatting with Virginia Evans! The Correspondent is beautiful, and I love Sybil! I can’t wait to see all the book club brings. What’s next? I’m hoping Theo of Golden is coming up!

Reply
Share
5 replies
Patty Bergstrom's avatar
Patty Bergstrom
6h

It was a wonderful interview! Really enjoyed how natural you both felt with eachother. I read the book, now I’m listening and thoroughly enjoy it!

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Katie Couric · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture