Thank you Christine Wolf, Tom Kudla, Patti Wohlin, LeftieProf, Timothy Moody, and many others for tuning into my live video with CHRIS WHIPPLE, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Congressman Don Beyer, and Governor Maura Healey! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Blue Wave, Trump’s Arch, and it’s Miller Time
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Katie Couric, Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Don Beyer, and 2 others
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