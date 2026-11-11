Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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Blue Wave, Trump’s Arch, and it’s Miller Time

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
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Governor Maura Healey's avatar
Congressman Don Beyer's avatar
CHRIS WHIPPLE's avatar
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Katie Couric, Governor Maura Healey, Congressman Don Beyer, and 2 others

Thank you Christine Wolf, Tom Kudla, Patti Wohlin, LeftieProf, Timothy Moody, and many others for tuning into my live video with CHRIS WHIPPLE, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Congressman Don Beyer, and Governor Maura Healey! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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