Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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SA
1dEdited

I believe in what Heather said in this wonderful interview.. we the people have the power to demand “what kind of person we want” out of our future representatives and president. Integrity, Honesty, and Patriotism for our Country and become a leader of Real Values for the rest World.

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Beth Beaumont Alvernaz's avatar
Beth Beaumont Alvernaz
1d

Just listened to this. I need to listen to this a couple more times….amazing.

What happens to America going forward is up to WE THE PEOPLE electing people whom represent US Not a select few.

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