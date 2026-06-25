As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the country is grappling with fundamental questions about power, democracy, and national identity. So who better to help make sense of this moment than historian and bestselling author Heather Cox Richardson?

I sat down with the writer behind Letters from an American for a wide-ranging conversation about how Washington, D.C. is being reshaped in Donald Trump’s image, the legal theory underpinning efforts to expand presidential power, and why some scholars see echoes of controversial political ideas from the past. We also discuss the rise of Christian nationalism, whether Democrats have found a compelling message, and Heather’s new series, 250 to 250, which explores the people, places, and ideals that define America.

Part history lesson, part civic conversation, and part therapy session for anxious Americans, this episode explores how we got here, where we may be headed, and what reasons for hope still remain. As always, Heather brings context, clarity, and perspective to a moment that feels anything but normal.

Watch our conversation below, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.