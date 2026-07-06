“Try to remember and if you remember, then follow…”

—The Fantasticks

Photo by Nick Tininenko

It was Saturday, June 27, 2026. But when I was asked the month, the year, and who was president, I got them wrong. I wasn’t sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president. Let me explain.

There was nothing all that unusual about that Saturday morning. John went to work out, so I walked into town from his parents’ condo in Aspen to go to the weekly farmer’s market and get some iced coffee. I bought some beautiful peaches and nectarines, a big bag of kettle corn and a cute straw hat I really didn’t need. I headed back, ate a bowl of cereal with one of the peaches, and got dressed for an afternoon at the Aspen Ideas Festival. I decided to wear a white linen suit, a navy and white knit sleeveless shirt, and my new hat. John drove with me to the campus of the Aspen Institute and was excited to go to the hot dog stand for lunch. (They’re really good hot dogs!) That’s the last thing I remember.