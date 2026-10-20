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Whether conservative or liberal or something in-between, many people are finding a political home at the extremes. That home is with politicians who speak to the grievances of those who feel they’ve been ignored by more traditional party platforms. Those politicians come armed with fiery rhetoric, often with proposals that make little economic sense. Here are some root causes of the problems we’re facing — and why we need answers from the “rational middle.”

Populism rears its ugly head

The metaphorical pitchforks are out and the figurative lanterns are lit. Populists across the political spectrum have had enough and they’re coming for the powers that be. No institution — be it the judicial system, the legislature, the press, higher education, big business — is safe. People are aggrieved and angry. Patience is wearing thin with a system long on red tape and short on creative solutions.

The anger isn’t difficult to understand. Stock market performance and growing corporate profits particularly benefit the asset-owning class. Meanwhile, homeownership is beyond reach for many, while inflation and interest rates hover dangerously high, and show few signs of abating. A rising stock market or growing corporate profits offer little comfort to someone who can’t afford a home.

Even those who may feel that they’re relatively comfortable can look at the gap between themselves and the very wealthy and wonder how it got so wide. According to the Economic Policy Institute, CEOs at the 350 largest publicly traded U.S. companies earned 281 times as much as a typical worker in 2024, compared with 21 times as much in 1965. While the super-rich have always been with us, their wealth is more visible than ever. One need only tune into any number of TV shows to be confronted with stories (and yachts) of the uber-wealthy and their indulgent lifestyles.

Their political influence is hardly subtle, either: In the 2024 election cycle, the New York Times reports that 300 billionaires and their immediate family members contributed over $3 billion to political campaigns — 19% of all reported federal campaign contributions. When someone can drop hundreds of millions of dollars to influence an election, it seems wrong. When the tax code seems to preserve loopholes for favored industries and individuals, it seems wrong.

That resentment extends beyond the wealthy to politicians, experts, and the media. The wealthy and the powerful are perceived as having manipulated the system for their benefit, while having done little to preserve the American dream. And because large segments of the population have concluded that the “system” and the “haves” have done little to provide a lane for economic success, they naturally have turned to others — often those hawking “new” ideas that are little more than rehashings of unproven solutions.

I have liberal friends who are incredulous that anyone could support MAGA. And I have conservative friends who bristle at the notion of democratic socialism. I find plenty to question in both camps. But at least they have ideas, even if many are half-baked or ill-considered. They promise to fix what’s wrong in Washington, on Main Street and on Wall Street. Meanwhile, “mainstream” politicians seem more concerned with process than performance.

The wealthy and powerful still have a choice: Help repair the system that has served them so well, or risk having the terms dictated to them. I’d start with two things that touch nearly every family: housing and taxes.