Katie Couric

Katie Couric

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4 Big Stories Shaping the Week: SCOTUS/Birthright Citizenship, Iran War Latest, Threats to Elections, and Landmark Big Tech Ruling

A recording from Katie Couric's live video
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Katie Couric, Elie Honig, Nancy Youssef, and 2 others
Apr 01, 2026

Thank you Adriana Trigiani, Amy Gabrielle, Carol Johnston, Megan Hunnicutt, LeftieProf, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nancy Youssef, Elie Honig, Mark Lanier, and Brennan Center! Join me for my next live video in the app.

And don’t forget, we will be announcing the KCBC April book club pick in my daily newsletter, Wake-Up Call, tomorrow morning. Sign up here.

Katie Couric is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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