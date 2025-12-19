Katie Couric

Katie Couric

What’s Getting Me Through January
Tunes, TV, travel finds, and a book that'll help you cook your way through this weather.
  Katie Couric Media
Iran and Venezuela: The Latest
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and Richard Haass
54:41
ICE and Accountability
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie CouricNoah Feldman, and Nicole Foy
1:08:58
My New Book Club!
As some of you might have heard, my 2026 resolution can be summed up in four words: scroll less, read more.
  Katie Couric
Minnesota Shooting, Vax Changes, & Venezuela
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie CouricJacob SoboroffAnnie AndrewsSenator Mark Kelly, and Michael McFaul
2:42:02
US Strikes Venezuela and Captures Maduro: Discussing the latest updates with Richard Haass
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and Richard Haass
56:53

December 2025

Live with Katie Couric
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and Jon Haidt
1:04:13
The Year Media Died
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie CouricAdriana Fazio, and Tim Miller
57:26
Vanity Fair Bombshell: Chris Whipple discusses his Susie Wiles two-part profile.
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and CHRIS WHIPPLE
45:31
The Year in Scandal with Tina Brown
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie CouricTina Brown, and Steven Rattner
1:40:17
Live with Katie Couric and Mary Trump
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and Mary L Trump
27:18
Bondi Beach Shooting Latest
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
  Katie Couric and Kristen Gelineau
41:31
