Katie Couric
What’s Getting Me Through January
Tunes, TV, travel finds, and a book that'll help you cook your way through this weather.
Jan 18
•
Katie Couric Media
222
12
9
Iran and Venezuela: The Latest
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Jan 16
•
Katie Couric
and
Richard Haass
277
3
22
54:41
ICE and Accountability
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Jan 13
•
Katie Couric
,
Noah Feldman
, and
Nicole Foy
806
115
70
1:08:58
My New Book Club!
As some of you might have heard, my 2026 resolution can be summed up in four words: scroll less, read more.
Jan 13
•
Katie Couric
684
165
26
Minnesota Shooting, Vax Changes, & Venezuela
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Jan 9
•
Katie Couric
,
Jacob Soboroff
,
Annie Andrews
,
Senator Mark Kelly
, and
Michael McFaul
1,421
89
117
2:42:02
US Strikes Venezuela and Captures Maduro: Discussing the latest updates with Richard Haass
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Jan 3
•
Katie Couric
and
Richard Haass
930
94
86
56:53
December 2025
Live with Katie Couric
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 19, 2025
•
Katie Couric
and
Jon Haidt
373
17
28
1:04:13
The Year Media Died
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 17, 2025
•
Katie Couric
,
Adriana Fazio
, and
Tim Miller
583
10
41
57:26
Vanity Fair Bombshell: Chris Whipple discusses his Susie Wiles two-part profile.
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 17, 2025
•
Katie Couric
and
CHRIS WHIPPLE
409
12
39
45:31
The Year in Scandal with Tina Brown
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 16, 2025
•
Katie Couric
,
Tina Brown
, and
Steven Rattner
485
15
28
1:40:17
Live with Katie Couric and Mary Trump
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 16, 2025
•
Katie Couric
and
Mary L Trump
6,781
26
412
27:18
Bondi Beach Shooting Latest
A recording from Katie Couric's live video
Dec 15, 2025
•
Katie Couric
and
Kristen Gelineau
217
2
21
41:31
